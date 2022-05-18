About this product
Tangerine autoflower results from cross-breeding Tangerine (Ch9 Aroma) with a ruderalis. The sativa-dominant hybrid lives up to its name, making you feel like being in an orange orchard. When smoking the buds, expect a lingering taste of tropical fruits, such as oranges, pineapples, and mangoes. With 20% THC, it’s an ideal wake-and-bake strain. The cerebral buzz uplifts and fills you with bliss, followed by a surge of creativity and focus. The lighter indica effects balance the sensations without a knockout punch. Tangerine is an easy sativa to cultivate as it only grows up to three feet, yet offers abundant yields. After 10–12 weeks, indoor crops provide 4 oz./m2. Collect 1–4 ounces per outdoor plant.
About this strain
Tangerine effects
Reported by real people like you
143 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Happy
68% of people report feeling happy
Uplifted
57% of people report feeling uplifted
Energetic
42% of people report feeling energetic
Dry mouth
24% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
9% of people report feeling dry eyes
Anxious
7% of people report feeling anxious
Stress
24% of people say it helps with stress
Anxiety
22% of people say it helps with anxiety
Depression
20% of people say it helps with depression
THC Strength
14% | medium
CBD Strength
0% | very low
About this brand
Homegrown Cannabis Co.
Only a grower knows the feeling… and it’s true. Growing cannabis is a passion, an art, a therapy. And it all starts with the seed. We know the joy of growing better than anyone, so we know how important it is to start with healthy, reliable, super-stable seeds. And that’s exactly what you get from the Homegrown Cannabis Co.
But while a grow might start with the seeds, that’s not where it ends. Homegrown is America’s number one cannabis brand for education. Hundreds of articles, an awesome weekly podcast, and a YouTube channel poised to pass 100K subscribers. Their team boasts indoor expert (and 13 x cannabis cup winner) Kyle Kushman. Hash-master: The Dank Duchess. Outdoor experts: Nikki Lastreto and Swami Chaitanya. Greenhouse guru: Eric Brandstad. Cannabis legend and political powerhouse: Steve DeAngelo. They’ve even got NFL star Ricky Williams on the crew!
You can’t go wrong with these guys!
Discover the joy of growing with the Homegrown Cannabis Co. All the support you’ll ever need.
