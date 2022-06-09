About this product
The Dank Duchess’ Melting Pot is an exclusive member of our Cultivars with Character line, bred to exhibit four finest landraces in a single strain. The Sativa-dominant beauty has its roots in Afghanistan, Hawaii, Laos, and Jamaica, displaying super-stable grow traits and consistently massive yields. It delivers a complex sensory experience with layers of spice, lemon, peaches, and chemicals. Its 23% THC promises a happy psychedelic ride, perfect for creative types, party nights, and tokers on the go. Bring faraway lands to your garden with Melting Pot fem.
Only a grower knows the feeling… and it’s true. Growing cannabis is a passion, an art, a therapy. And it all starts with the seed. We know the joy of growing better than anyone, so we know how important it is to start with healthy, reliable, super-stable seeds. And that’s exactly what you get from the Homegrown Cannabis Co.
But while a grow might start with the seeds, that’s not where it ends. Homegrown is America’s number one cannabis brand for education. Hundreds of articles, an awesome weekly podcast, and a YouTube channel poised to pass 100K subscribers. Their team boasts indoor expert (and 13 x cannabis cup winner) Kyle Kushman. Hash-master: The Dank Duchess. Outdoor experts: Nikki Latreto and Swami Chaitanya. Greenhouse guru: Eric Brandstad. Cannabis legend and political powerhouse: Steve DeAngelo. They’ve even got NFL star Ricky Williams on the crew!
You can’t go wrong with these guys!
Discover the joy of growing with the Homegrown Cannabis Co. All the support you’ll ever need.
