White Amnesia fem is Sativa-dominant, heavy-hitting, sticky, and unforgettable. This rare lady is a joy to grow and a pleasure to smoke. Amnesia’s chunky buds get even denser and more resinous with the Widow addition. Heaps arrive at harvest time—courtesy of our seeds’ all-female, high-yielding genetics. The smoke is a refreshing pine and herbs concoction, carrying 18–22% THC and a well-balanced effect profile. Expect a burst of happy, social energy before a full-body stone laced with this bud’s signature psychedelia. Your nights are better with this bud by your side.
Only a grower knows the feeling… and it’s true. Growing cannabis is a passion, an art, a therapy. And it all starts with the seed. We know the joy of growing better than anyone, so we know how important it is to start with healthy, reliable, super-stable seeds. And that’s exactly what you get from the Homegrown Cannabis Co.
But while a grow might start with the seeds, that’s not where it ends. Homegrown is America’s number one cannabis brand for education. Hundreds of articles, an awesome weekly podcast, and a YouTube channel poised to pass 100K subscribers. Their team boasts indoor expert (and 13 x cannabis cup winner) Kyle Kushman. Hash-master: The Dank Duchess. Outdoor experts: Nikki Latreto and Swami Chaitanya. Greenhouse guru: Eric Brandstad. Cannabis legend and political powerhouse: Steve DeAngelo. They’ve even got NFL star Ricky Williams on the crew!
You can’t go wrong with these guys!
Discover the joy of growing with the Homegrown Cannabis Co. All the support you’ll ever need.
