Logo for the brand Homegrown Natural Wonders

Homegrown Natural Wonders

Quantum Kush Seeds 5 Pack

Strain rating:
SativaTHC 19%CBD

About this product

QUANTUM KUSH combines a ridiculously high amount of THC with significant CBG and THCv levels and a complex blend of terpenes for a deep, thoroughly mellow effect that lasts and lasts and lasts. This was our first strain to produce flowers with a THC level over 30% and the effect is really strong but not entirely overwhelming. A nice choice for relaxing or if you have high THC needs, but do not like a pronounced THC effect.

Recommended for Indoor & Outdoor Conditions

Best way to grow: Top early to make an approximately 30” round bush

Hybrid: SWEET IRISH KUSH X TIME WRECK

High Type: Strong, clear-headed mellow that gets down in deep and persists a good long while. Better for relaxation than activity

May be helpful for: Appetite stimulant, MS symptoms, ADHD, nausea, depression, anxiety, sleep issues.

Quantum Kush effects

Reported by real people like you
176 people told us about effects:
Happy
59% of people report feeling happy
Uplifted
58% of people report feeling uplifted
Talkative
33% of people report feeling talkative
Dry mouth
19% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
11% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
8% of people report feeling dizzy
Depression
29% of people say it helps with depression
Stress
29% of people say it helps with stress
Anxiety
23% of people say it helps with anxiety
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!