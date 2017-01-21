Homegrown Natural Wonders
Quantum Kush Seeds 5 Pack
Strain rating:
SativaTHC 19%CBD —
About this product
QUANTUM KUSH combines a ridiculously high amount of THC with significant CBG and THCv levels and a complex blend of terpenes for a deep, thoroughly mellow effect that lasts and lasts and lasts. This was our first strain to produce flowers with a THC level over 30% and the effect is really strong but not entirely overwhelming. A nice choice for relaxing or if you have high THC needs, but do not like a pronounced THC effect.
Recommended for Indoor & Outdoor Conditions
Best way to grow: Top early to make an approximately 30” round bush
Hybrid: SWEET IRISH KUSH X TIME WRECK
High Type: Strong, clear-headed mellow that gets down in deep and persists a good long while. Better for relaxation than activity
May be helpful for: Appetite stimulant, MS symptoms, ADHD, nausea, depression, anxiety, sleep issues.
Quantum Kush effects
Reported by real people like you
176 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Happy
59% of people report feeling happy
Uplifted
58% of people report feeling uplifted
Talkative
33% of people report feeling talkative
Dry mouth
19% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
11% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
8% of people report feeling dizzy
Depression
29% of people say it helps with depression
Stress
29% of people say it helps with stress
Anxiety
23% of people say it helps with anxiety
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!