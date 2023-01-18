About this product
The humble blueberry. Native to North America, this tiny fruit offers the perfect pairing of a delicate floral profile with gentle, juicy sweetness.
You'll find this flavor packed in these soft, sugar-coated cubes that are easy to chew and easy to divide. And with no strong aftertaste, these edibles are hard to resist.
Curious to know the taste of sweet victory? Look no further. It's these exact Blueberry Delta-8 Gummies that took home a prize at the High Times Hemp Cup.
Delta-8 THC is known to bring about such delights as mild euphoria, a sense of well-being, and pure, unrefined relaxation.
To many, it's hemp-derived Delta-9's "milder sibling." But keep in mind that the effects of cannabinoids vary from person to person.
These gummies are also ranked #1 for Best Delta-8 THC Gummies by CBD Oracle.
Included / Specs:
10x Blueberry Delta-8 Gummies
25mg of Delta-8 THC per gummy
Vegan and gluten-free
Other Variants:
Pink Lemonade
Peach
Watermelon
Green Apple
You'll find this flavor packed in these soft, sugar-coated cubes that are easy to chew and easy to divide. And with no strong aftertaste, these edibles are hard to resist.
Curious to know the taste of sweet victory? Look no further. It's these exact Blueberry Delta-8 Gummies that took home a prize at the High Times Hemp Cup.
Delta-8 THC is known to bring about such delights as mild euphoria, a sense of well-being, and pure, unrefined relaxation.
To many, it's hemp-derived Delta-9's "milder sibling." But keep in mind that the effects of cannabinoids vary from person to person.
These gummies are also ranked #1 for Best Delta-8 THC Gummies by CBD Oracle.
Included / Specs:
10x Blueberry Delta-8 Gummies
25mg of Delta-8 THC per gummy
Vegan and gluten-free
Other Variants:
Pink Lemonade
Peach
Watermelon
Green Apple
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
Hometown Hero
Hometown Hero is a national cannabis brand that develops premium edibles, baked goods, tinctures, topicals and vapes. Located in Austin, Texas, Hometown Hero can be shipped to your door or found in more than 3,500 shops nationally. We are committed to the highest purity standards. Our product innovation and rigorous testing process produce consistent, enjoyable results. Support U.S. Veterans with every purchase with our Veterans Gives Back program.