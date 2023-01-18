The humble blueberry. Native to North America, this tiny fruit offers the perfect pairing of a delicate floral profile with gentle, juicy sweetness.



You'll find this flavor packed in these soft, sugar-coated cubes that are easy to chew and easy to divide. And with no strong aftertaste, these edibles are hard to resist.



Curious to know the taste of sweet victory? Look no further. It's these exact Blueberry Delta-8 Gummies that took home a prize at the High Times Hemp Cup.



Delta-8 THC is known to bring about such delights as mild euphoria, a sense of well-being, and pure, unrefined relaxation.



To many, it's hemp-derived Delta-9's "milder sibling." But keep in mind that the effects of cannabinoids vary from person to person.



These gummies are also ranked #1 for Best Delta-8 THC Gummies by CBD Oracle.



Included / Specs:

10x Blueberry Delta-8 Gummies

25mg of Delta-8 THC per gummy

Vegan and gluten-free



Other Variants:

Pink Lemonade

Peach

Watermelon

Green Apple