Gooey melted marshmallow binds puffy cinnamon sugar and rice cereals for a sweet tooth's delight featuring 300mg of Delta-9 THC from hemp. They taste the way they feel—pretty dang good.



It takes the sweetness of sugar to balance out the robust, earthy spice of cinnamon. And when it's topped on puffy bits of cereal bound with melted marshmallows, there's plenty of flavor to go around.



And with 300mg of Delta-9 THC from hemp, there's plenty of mellowing out to go around too.



To step up the flavor and texture of these epicurean delights, we called in help from a locally-owned craft bakery. They're not just edibles. They’re gourmet edibles.



So get ready for Hometown Hero's signature lab-tested consistency matched with culinary excellence. And you can thank us in the reviews.



Results may vary, but Delta-9 THC is a bringer of bliss, wonder, relaxation, and good times to many. And it's 100% Farm Bill compliant when derived from hemp and ≤0.3% by dry weight.



And don't let the 300mg intimidate you. These treats are scored in 75mg quarters that can be cut up for sharing or stowing for later.



Included / Specs

1x Delta-9 Cinna Crunch Squares

300mg of Delta-9 THC

Scored in 75mg quarters



Other Variants:

Rainbow Squares 200MG THC