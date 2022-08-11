No bad apples here. Just good apples. No...great apples! Well, technically, tart green apple-flavored Delta-8 gummies coated in sugar with a soft, gentle texture. So how ‘bout them apples?



Sweet tooths, beware. Sour tooths, come closer. Packed in these sugar-coated delights is the distinct, bright tartness with a tang you'd expect from green apples.



Worried about a pungent aftertaste? Stop worrying. Our gummies come packed with fruit flavor, down to the last bite.



Apples come in bushels. Our Green Apple Delta-8 Gummies? A pack of 10. It's the perfect quantity for sharing, enjoying for multiple sessions, or a bit of both.



And does 25mg per gummy sound like too much? No problem. The cube shape of these edibles allows for easy divvying and measuring of proportions.



Delta-8 has made its way across airwaves, frontpages, and the web. Why wouldn't it? After all, it's a widely legal form of tetrahydrocannabinol (THC).



This remarkable molecule has brought on feelings of euphoria and relaxation for many. Results may vary, but the best way to know for sure is to give them a try.



Included / Specs:

10x Green Apple Delta-8 Gummies

25mg of Delta-8 THC per gummy

Vegan and gluten-free