Let daily woes melt through a deep, rich berry flavor trailed by herbal notes. With 25mg of hemp THC and 4mg of freshly pressed indica concentrate, a peaceful night is just a few (sweet) bites away.



Natural berry flavor for a gentle, juicy, floral sweetness. Native to North America, the humble blueberry is beloved for its distinct, juicy sweetness paired with a faint, underlying floral profile.



These soft, chewy confections are packed with natural berry flavor and color. A peppery aftertaste from the live rosin is present but faint.



Slip into the indica relaxation of Grand Daddy Purple. The orange and, of course, purple hairs dusted in white crystals are characteristic of this Californian indica that made its debut in the early 2000s.



To deliver the experience of this beloved strain, we pressed live rosin from Grand Daddy Purple that was bred into hemp and then paired with hemp-derived Delta-9 for synergy.