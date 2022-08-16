A regal extract brings piney flavor, citrus notes, and a hybrid terpene profile to these sweet, chewy confections. Paired with Delta-9 THC from hemp, these gummies embody all that is loved about cannabis.



In the world of cannabis extracts, live rosin reigns supreme. This golden sap comes only from bubble hash crafted from fresh, uncured hemp of the utmost quality.



This natural extract gives these soft, chewy, sugarcoated edibles color and delightfully piney flavor with citrus notes.



And for many, the live terpene profile offers desirable interactions when paired with Delta-9 THC from hemp. But keep in mind that cannabinoids and their pairings affect everyone differently.



Plenty of enthusiasts have found sativas perfect for feeling uplifted, while indicas are more suited for relaxation. Nonetheless, it’s important to note that hemp products affect us all a bit differently.



With our Hybrid Live Rosin Gummies, we offer a mix of sativa and indica terpene profiles. And you may find this “middle ground” ideal.



Whether indicas, sativas, or hybrids are more preferable is left to your own judgement. But you’re welcome to sample all three in our Live Rosin Gummies Trio Pack.



Delta-9 THC from hemp is nothing short of a remarkable compound from nature. It has lifted burdens, sparked wonder, and melted away troubles for many.



*The effects of cannabinoids vary from person to person. Products containing Delta-9 THC or other cannabinoids are only intended for adults 21 and over.



Other Variants:

Sativa

Indica