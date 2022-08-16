From craft and nature comes a live indica terpene profile with a fresh piney flavor highlighted by citrus. With 25mg of hemp-derived Delta-9, it's time to enjoy the finer things in life.



Pressed from bubble hash made from freshly cut, uncured hemp comes live rosin, a golden sap packed with cannabinoids and a live terpene profile.



One bite and you will cast your notions of "cannabis flavor" aside. Experience a taste that can only come from nature and fine-tuned virtuosity.



These gummies also ranked #1 for Best Delta-9 THC Gummies by Nature&Bloom.



The indica terpene profile distinctly features myrcene, which is found in hops, lemongrass, basil, and mangos.



For many connoisseurs, indicas are best suited for meditation, watching movies, or just loosening up on your favorite sofa.



Included / Specs:

10x Indica Delta-9 Live Rosin Gummies

25mg hemp-derived Delta-9 THC, 5mg live rosin per gummy

Vegan & gluten-free



Other Variants:

Sativa

Hybrid