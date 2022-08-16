Nature meets elegance with this live sativa terpene profile that comes to life with a fresh piney flavor, hints of citrus, and of course, 25mg of hemp-derived Delta-9 THC.



No artificial colors, flavors, or solvents. Just a rich golden sap pressed from bubble hash made only with fresh, uncured hemp of the highest quality.



This exquisite pine profile with citrus notes owes itself to nothing more than fine-tuned craft and Mother nature herself.



Preserved in live rosin, the sativa terpene profile prominently features pinene (found in dill, basil, and conifers) and limone (citrus, ginger, and chamomile).



Many find that sativas offer the perfect “lift” for social events, artistic endeavors, outdoor activities, and household chores.



Our Delta-9 THC is derived from hemp and Farm Bill compliant making it legal for adults 21 and up in all 50 states. You’re welcome, and enjoy.



*The effects of cannabinoids will vary from person to person.



Included / Specs:

10x Sativa Delta-9 Live Rosin Gummies

25mg hemp-derived Delta-9 THC, 5mg live rosin per gummy

Vegan & gluten-free



Other Variants:

Indica

Hybrid