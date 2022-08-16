About this product
No artificial colors, flavors, or solvents. Just a rich golden sap pressed from bubble hash made only with fresh, uncured hemp of the highest quality.
This exquisite pine profile with citrus notes owes itself to nothing more than fine-tuned craft and Mother nature herself.
Preserved in live rosin, the sativa terpene profile prominently features pinene (found in dill, basil, and conifers) and limone (citrus, ginger, and chamomile).
Many find that sativas offer the perfect “lift” for social events, artistic endeavors, outdoor activities, and household chores.
Our Delta-9 THC is derived from hemp and Farm Bill compliant making it legal for adults 21 and up in all 50 states. You’re welcome, and enjoy.
*The effects of cannabinoids will vary from person to person.
Included / Specs:
10x Sativa Delta-9 Live Rosin Gummies
25mg hemp-derived Delta-9 THC, 5mg live rosin per gummy
Vegan & gluten-free
Other Variants:
Indica
Hybrid