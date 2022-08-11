Things going well are "all peaches and cream." So what about the sweet, tangy, juicy flavor of peaches packed in a sugar-coated Delta-8 gummy? Peaches and...Delta-8? We might be onto something.



Peach—a bright floral profile with a profound undertone of decadent juicy sweetness. Whether freshly picked, canned, or in a Delta-8 gummy, there's no mistaking its flavor.



After one bite, you may notice that something is "missing." Forget the fear of missing out. These gummies lack the pungent aftertaste many associate with edibles.



In each pack will find 10 gummies total, perfect for numerous bouts of enjoyment and sharing with friends (or making new ones).



And if 25mg seems too much, don't fret. These gummies are cube-shaped, making divvying up your ideal amount a whole lot easier.



Delta-8 is a form of tetrahydrocannabinol or simply THC. It has been a bringer of relief, relaxation, and just straight-up good times for many. But keep in mind that cannabinoids affect us all a bit differently. Start off with a low amount, proceed slowly from there, and enjoy this remarkable molecule.



Included / Specs:

10x Peach Delta-8 Gummies

25mg of Delta-8 THC per gummy

Vegan and gluten-free