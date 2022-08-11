Nothing says "summer" like pink lemonade. And with this delightfully tart yet mellow flavor packed in Delta-8 gummies, it's summertime anytime. You wish lemonade stands had these.



Pink lemonade—the perfect balance of tart, sweet, and refreshing. It's no wonder why it's a favorite for backyard cookouts and young, roadside entrepreneurs alike.



We bring this blissful summertime flavor in the form of a soft, sweet, and chewy sugar-coated gummy…with Delta-8 THC, of course. And no "grassy" aftertaste.



Lemonade comes in pitchers. Our gummies? A pack of 10, making them great for multiple sessions of enjoyment and even sharing with some friends.



And if 25mg per edible sounds like a bit too much, don't worry. The cube shape of these gummies makes it easier to cut, measure, and find your "sweet spot."



Derived from hemp, Delta-8 has brought in much (deserved) acclaim for its ability to promote mild euphoria, tranquility, bliss, and a slew of other desirable effects. But keep in mind that the effects of cannabinoids vary from person to person. And if it's your first time, please start small.



Included / Specs:

10x Pink Lemonade Delta-8 Gummies

25mg of Delta-8 THC per gummy

Vegan and gluten-free