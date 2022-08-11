About this product
Pink lemonade—the perfect balance of tart, sweet, and refreshing. It's no wonder why it's a favorite for backyard cookouts and young, roadside entrepreneurs alike.
We bring this blissful summertime flavor in the form of a soft, sweet, and chewy sugar-coated gummy…with Delta-8 THC, of course. And no "grassy" aftertaste.
Lemonade comes in pitchers. Our gummies? A pack of 10, making them great for multiple sessions of enjoyment and even sharing with some friends.
And if 25mg per edible sounds like a bit too much, don't worry. The cube shape of these gummies makes it easier to cut, measure, and find your "sweet spot."
Derived from hemp, Delta-8 has brought in much (deserved) acclaim for its ability to promote mild euphoria, tranquility, bliss, and a slew of other desirable effects. But keep in mind that the effects of cannabinoids vary from person to person. And if it's your first time, please start small.
Included / Specs:
10x Pink Lemonade Delta-8 Gummies
25mg of Delta-8 THC per gummy
Vegan and gluten-free