About this product
About this strain
Pink Panther is a sativa-dominant hybrid with heady, stimulating effects. This strain has a sweet terpene profile mixed with scents of pine and pears. It immediately hits the consumer between the eyes, curbing pain caused by headaches or migraines. Pink Panther’s strong mood elevation also assists with depression, making this strain a natural accompaniment to physical activity and socializing.
Something not right? Suggest an edit
Select best offer nearby
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
Notice a problem?Report this item