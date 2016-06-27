Pink Panther 5g Liquid Diamond THC-A Vape

by Hometown Hero
Energize your mind with the fruity hints of Pink Panther paired with THC-A liquid diamonds, HHC, and Delta-8. This 5g disposable vape offers an uplifting experience, making it the perfect addition for daytime activities and lively nights.

5g Proprietary Blend: THC-A liquid diamonds, HHC, Delta-8, Pink Panther live resin (Sativa)
~3,000 puffs
USB-C rechargeable
Preheat function

Pink Panther is a sativa-dominant hybrid with heady, stimulating effects. This strain has a sweet terpene profile mixed with scents of pine and pears. It immediately hits the consumer between the eyes, curbing pain caused by headaches or migraines. Pink Panther’s strong mood elevation also assists with depression, making this strain a natural accompaniment to physical activity and socializing.  

Hometown Hero is a national cannabis brand that develops premium edibles, baked goods, tinctures, topicals and vapes. Located in Austin, Texas, Hometown Hero can be shipped to your door or found in shops nationally. We are committed to the highest standards and quality. Our product innovation and rigorous testing process produce consistent, enjoyable results. Support U.S. Veterans with every purchase with our Veterans Gives Back program.
