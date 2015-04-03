Honest Marijuana Co.
Black Cherry OG
Strain rating:
IndicaTHC 16%CBD —
Black Cherry OG effects
Reported by real people like you
76 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
68% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
51% of people report feeling happy
Euphoric
42% of people report feeling euphoric
Dry mouth
25% of people report feeling dry mouth
Anxious
3% of people report feeling anxious
Dry eyes
3% of people report feeling dry eyes
Pain
28% of people say it helps with pain
Stress
22% of people say it helps with stress
Anxiety
19% of people say it helps with anxiety
