Logo for the brand Honest Marijuana Co.

Honest Marijuana Co.

Member Berry

Strain rating:
HybridTHC 19%CBD

Member Berry effects

Reported by real people like you
143 people told us about effects:
Relaxed
53% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
47% of people report feeling happy
Euphoric
42% of people report feeling euphoric
Dry mouth
16% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
7% of people report feeling dry eyes
Anxious
1% of people report feeling anxious
Stress
18% of people say it helps with stress
Depression
18% of people say it helps with depression
Anxiety
16% of people say it helps with anxiety
