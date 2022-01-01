Honest Paws offers organic, full-spectrum hemp oil with naturally occurring CBD that is specifically formulated with cats in mind. If you are looking to promote relaxation, enhance bone & joint health, or just boost overall wellness in your feline friend, let Honest Paws lend a helping paw!



This custom blend of relaxing ingredients is paired with a full-spectrum hemp oil and will help your cat with:

- Maintaining calmness

- Behavioral problem management

- Promoting a healthy brain function