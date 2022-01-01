About this product
Honest Paws offers organic, full-spectrum hemp oil with naturally occurring CBD that is specifically formulated with cats in mind. If you are looking to promote relaxation, enhance bone & joint health, or just boost overall wellness in your feline friend, let Honest Paws lend a helping paw!
This custom blend of relaxing ingredients is paired with a full-spectrum hemp oil and will help your cat with:
- Maintaining calmness
- Behavioral problem management
- Promoting a healthy brain function
About this brand
Honest Paws
Honest Paws offers a large variety of the most unique and popular products in the CBD pet market. You will notice that all of our award winning products are ailment-specific, all-natural, and made with Organic Full-Spectrum Hemp. We pride ourselves in offering effective ways to treat our pets...who we consider family.