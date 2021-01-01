About this product
We know that EVERY dog owner would love to minimize unnecessary visits to the vet AND the huge vet bills that come with them! With this amazing product, your canine friend is going to enjoy the health benefits from our 100% Pure, Organic Full-Spectrum CBD Oil with Rich Human-Grade Organic Coconut Oil extracted from premium, mature coconuts.
Countless studies have shown that coconut oil is an effective treatment for dogs suffering from inflammation, allergies, aging brain function, poor immune systems, unhealthy skin/coat, and parasites.
COMBINED WITH OUR PROPRIETARY CBD OIL, THIS WILL HELP YOUR FURRY FRIEND WITH:
Skin Allergies
Diabetes or Obesity
Joint Problems & Arthritis
Improved Immune System
Better Cognitive Brain Function
Digestive Issues and Parasites
Respiratory Difficulties
Cracked Paws
Simply mix into your dog’s food. Also a great topical treatment for dogs with skin and paw issues.
About this brand
Honest Paws
Honest Paws offers a large variety of the most unique and popular products in the CBD pet market. You will notice that all of our award winning products are ailment-specific, all-natural, and made with Organic Full-Spectrum Hemp. We pride ourselves in offering effective ways to treat our pets...who we consider family.