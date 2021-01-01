About this product

We know that EVERY dog owner would love to minimize unnecessary visits to the vet AND the huge vet bills that come with them! With this amazing product, your canine friend is going to enjoy the health benefits from our 100% Pure, Organic Full-Spectrum CBD Oil with Rich Human-Grade Organic Coconut Oil extracted from premium, mature coconuts.



Countless studies have shown that coconut oil is an effective treatment for dogs suffering from inflammation, allergies, aging brain function, poor immune systems, unhealthy skin/coat, and parasites.



COMBINED WITH OUR PROPRIETARY CBD OIL, THIS WILL HELP YOUR FURRY FRIEND WITH:



Skin Allergies

Diabetes or Obesity

Joint Problems & Arthritis

Improved Immune System

Better Cognitive Brain Function

Digestive Issues and Parasites

Respiratory Difficulties

Cracked Paws



Simply mix into your dog’s food. Also a great topical treatment for dogs with skin and paw issues.