Loading…
DispensariesDealsStrainsProductsCBDCannabis 101Social impact

Get local results

 Current general location:  
Enter your location to see results closest to you.
-or-
We do not share your location with anyone.
Logo for the brand Honest Paws

Honest Paws

Relief 250mg - Organic Full Spectrum CBD Oil for Dogs

Buy Here

About this product

When our pets are struggling with aching limbs, it’s hard to watch.

Whether it’s struggling to jump on the bed, lying in their basket all day, or feeling their skin crawl when we stroke them, there are many warning signs that they’re in discomfort.

The good news is that with Honest Paws Relief Full-Spectrum Hemp and Ginger you can help relieve aches, strains, and discomfort in as little as one hour. And give your faithful companion the comfort in life they deserve.

Help your pet overcome the challenges life throws their way and get back to making long-lasting memories with them all for less than $2 a day - that’s less than a cup of coffee!
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!