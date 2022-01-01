About this product
-Unique, low-tone safe chirper (double safety stitched in)
-Hemp is naturally anti-bacterial, anti-microbial (no chemical treatments)
-Non-toxic, lead-free, eco-friendly coloring
-Washable
-Ingredients: 100% natural, sustainable HEMP canvas, 100% eco-felt wool, squeaker
-No-Destroy Guarantee
The Eco Quacker is a huge hit with dogs and dog owners. It’s a durable, hemp canvas duck, stuffed with organic wool, with a chirping noisemaker double-stitched inside a heavy pouch in the tail of the duck. It makes sounds when the run with it, pick it up and shake it. It's not just for hunting dogs!
-Hemp is naturally anti-bacterial, anti-microbial (no chemical treatments)
-Non-toxic, lead-free, eco-friendly coloring
-Washable
-Ingredients: 100% natural, sustainable HEMP canvas, 100% eco-felt wool, squeaker
-No-Destroy Guarantee
The Eco Quacker is a huge hit with dogs and dog owners. It’s a durable, hemp canvas duck, stuffed with organic wool, with a chirping noisemaker double-stitched inside a heavy pouch in the tail of the duck. It makes sounds when the run with it, pick it up and shake it. It's not just for hunting dogs!
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!