-Hemp oil infused
-Safe for even the most sensitive skin
-Good hygiene keeps your dog happier and healthier
-100% Satisfaction Guaranteed
Ingredients: Saponified organic coconut, olive and jojoba oils, organic lavender oil, organic aloe vera, rosemary extract and natural hemp oil
Finally, a natural, pure, gentle, vegan shampoo/soap product for dogs. Honest Clean Organic Dog Shampoo is made without artificial foaming agents, synthetic preservatives, dyes or perfumes. It’s safe, non-toxic and hypo-allergenic. 12oz.
