About this product
We make these biscuits from start to finish! These treats are not sprayed or drizzled with CBD oil. We bake the oil right into the biscuits by mixing it in with the raw ingredients before they're stamped out and baked in the oven.
Shown to help with dogs anxiety, joint pain, seizures and excessive barking. CBD provides anti-Inflammatory properties and is particularly good for older dogs with stiff joints.
Infused with full spectrum CBD oil extracted from US grown hemp
Professionally baked using spent grains from local microbreweries
100% natural dog treats, made with raw ingredients only
Free of Gluten and Wheat, no preservatives or fillers added
Suggested dosage rates are included on packaging
8 oz net weight, 5mg active CBD per treat, approximately 100mg CBD per bag
Ingredients: Spent grains (no wheat), organic peanut butter, organic eggs, organic flower, CBD, CBDv, CBG, CBC, terpenes
THC levels are under the legal limit of 0.30% by volume. Certificate of analysis can be viewed on our website.
Shown to help with dogs anxiety, joint pain, seizures and excessive barking. CBD provides anti-Inflammatory properties and is particularly good for older dogs with stiff joints.
Infused with full spectrum CBD oil extracted from US grown hemp
Professionally baked using spent grains from local microbreweries
100% natural dog treats, made with raw ingredients only
Free of Gluten and Wheat, no preservatives or fillers added
Suggested dosage rates are included on packaging
8 oz net weight, 5mg active CBD per treat, approximately 100mg CBD per bag
Ingredients: Spent grains (no wheat), organic peanut butter, organic eggs, organic flower, CBD, CBDv, CBG, CBC, terpenes
THC levels are under the legal limit of 0.30% by volume. Certificate of analysis can be viewed on our website.
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
Honey Oil
Honey Oil is a San Diego based concentrate brand specializing in CBD and THC products.
To understand what Honey Oil is about, you’ve first got to understand its origins. It dates back to the 1970’s, when the first efforts to concentrate and obtain the essential oils from cannabis began. Initially, all these extractions resulted in was some sticky brown tar. However, as these methods evolved, it was soon discovered that a beautiful, golden-colored oil could be acquired from the plant. This elusive substance was eventually dubbed “honey oil” and was revered by those that got their hands on it.
Today, when the legalization of marijuana gives willing adults the right to smoke at their discretion, we want to pay homage to Honey Oil’s roots. We have taken this term, revitalized it, and elevated it. We use the latest technology to produce top-quality oils that test as high as 90% THC. And Honey Oil products are not just potent—they’re also pure. We carefully test each batch in state-licensed lab testing facilities to ensure that they are free from contaminants and are on par with today’s standards of purity. So, consume with confidence—because if you’ve got Honey Oil, you’ve got the best that money can buy.
To understand what Honey Oil is about, you’ve first got to understand its origins. It dates back to the 1970’s, when the first efforts to concentrate and obtain the essential oils from cannabis began. Initially, all these extractions resulted in was some sticky brown tar. However, as these methods evolved, it was soon discovered that a beautiful, golden-colored oil could be acquired from the plant. This elusive substance was eventually dubbed “honey oil” and was revered by those that got their hands on it.
Today, when the legalization of marijuana gives willing adults the right to smoke at their discretion, we want to pay homage to Honey Oil’s roots. We have taken this term, revitalized it, and elevated it. We use the latest technology to produce top-quality oils that test as high as 90% THC. And Honey Oil products are not just potent—they’re also pure. We carefully test each batch in state-licensed lab testing facilities to ensure that they are free from contaminants and are on par with today’s standards of purity. So, consume with confidence—because if you’ve got Honey Oil, you’ve got the best that money can buy.