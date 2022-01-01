About this product
New and improved v2 Mini Mods are here! We updated our Mini Mods with variable voltage settings just like our pen style batteries but with a much more compact profile. They are super small at just under 2" tall and can fit in the 3rd pocket of your jeans, or tuck away neatly in your purse.
Voltage settings: Low 2.7v, Medium 3.2v, High 3.7v
Pre-heat mode: 2.0v for 10 seconds
500mah battery life on these lasts for multiple days with normal usage. There’s a built in micro USB port for charging on the go (cable is included).
Available in matte black only. Also includes a Honey Oil quick-disconnect lanyard that you can hang around your neck. Perfect for concerts!
Fits all 510 threaded cartridges up to 11.5mm in diameter, both 1000mg and 500mg size. No magnetic adaptor required, the cartridge screws right in and the body can be removed for full access to the 510 threads in case it gets stuck.
**CARTRIDGE IN PICTURES NOT INCLUDED**
Pairs perfectly with our Honey Oil CBD Cartridges
Save $11 when you buy a Mini Mod Kit with a 500mg CBD cart!
About this brand
Honey Oil
Honey Oil is a San Diego based concentrate brand specializing in CBD and THC products.
To understand what Honey Oil is about, you’ve first got to understand its origins. It dates back to the 1970’s, when the first efforts to concentrate and obtain the essential oils from cannabis began. Initially, all these extractions resulted in was some sticky brown tar. However, as these methods evolved, it was soon discovered that a beautiful, golden-colored oil could be acquired from the plant. This elusive substance was eventually dubbed “honey oil” and was revered by those that got their hands on it.
Today, when the legalization of marijuana gives willing adults the right to smoke at their discretion, we want to pay homage to Honey Oil’s roots. We have taken this term, revitalized it, and elevated it. We use the latest technology to produce top-quality oils that test as high as 90% THC. And Honey Oil products are not just potent—they’re also pure. We carefully test each batch in state-licensed lab testing facilities to ensure that they are free from contaminants and are on par with today’s standards of purity. So, consume with confidence—because if you’ve got Honey Oil, you’ve got the best that money can buy.
