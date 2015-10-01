About this product
Honey Oil pre-rolled joints are stuffed with 1 gram of premium indoor flower and come in a variety of strains. Each king size Raw® paper is tightly packed and rolled to burn perfectly smooth every time. Rolled with premium indoor nugs. No shake! 100% Pesticide free.
About this strain
Purple Urkle’s history is as complex as its flavor palate. A California strain, the origins are believed to stem from a select phenotype of Mendocino Purps, while the essence is a blend of skunk, berry, and fresh grapes. Consumers report the effects to be deeply relaxing, sleep-inducing, and a great option for full-body pain relief. The short onset of effects make it a perfect nighttime strain for those who suffer from insomnia.
Purple Urkle effects
Reported by real people like you
912 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
66% of people report feeling relaxed
Sleepy
63% of people report feeling sleepy
Happy
45% of people report feeling happy
Dry mouth
31% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
18% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
7% of people report feeling dizzy
Stress
42% of people say it helps with stress
Insomnia
41% of people say it helps with insomnia
Pain
35% of people say it helps with pain
THC Strength
18% | medium-high
CBD Strength
0% | very low
About this brand
Honey Oil
Honey Oil is a San Diego based concentrate brand specializing in CBD and THC products.
To understand what Honey Oil is about, you’ve first got to understand its origins. It dates back to the 1970’s, when the first efforts to concentrate and obtain the essential oils from cannabis began. Initially, all these extractions resulted in was some sticky brown tar. However, as these methods evolved, it was soon discovered that a beautiful, golden-colored oil could be acquired from the plant. This elusive substance was eventually dubbed “honey oil” and was revered by those that got their hands on it.
Today, when the legalization of marijuana gives willing adults the right to smoke at their discretion, we want to pay homage to Honey Oil’s roots. We have taken this term, revitalized it, and elevated it. We use the latest technology to produce top-quality oils that test as high as 90% THC. And Honey Oil products are not just potent—they’re also pure. We carefully test each batch in state-licensed lab testing facilities to ensure that they are free from contaminants and are on par with today’s standards of purity. So, consume with confidence—because if you’ve got Honey Oil, you’ve got the best that money can buy.
