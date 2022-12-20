Black Cherry Soda marijuana strain is an Indica dominant marijuana hybrid. The kush was introduced by TGA Genetics. The bud is named after dark red-purple nugs that resemble ripe cherries. Black Cherry Soda effects are mostly physical, with highly relaxing body buzz and calming head high. With THC levels up to 25%, the strain is very potent. The herb delivers a trance-like state, total mind-body melt without heavy sedation. Black Cherry Soda marijuana is good for daytime and evening use.