About this product
Blueberry Trainwreck cannabis strain is a 70/30 Sativa strain. The herb’s THC level is up to 19% and CBD level is 1%. Cannabis novices, this one isn’t for you. But for long-time users, the pungent aroma will remind you of the skunky Trainwreck, with tart blueberries creating a more original smell. Bluish nugs with furry hairs are held together by a gooey resin. This strain treats chronic stress, anxiety, headaches or migraines, inattentiveness, and lack of appetite. Best for daytime usage.
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!