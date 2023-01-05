Chemdawg cannabis strain is a 55/45 Indica dominant hybrid also known as Chem Dog. It has a wide medical applications due to the strength. It smells potent with hints of diesel, with a silver white appearance and sticky white trichomes upon wispy leaves. Chemdawg is recommended for experienced users due to high potency. It can treat stress, pain, anxiety, depression, ADHD/ADD, arthritis and PMS. Due to its sedative nature, Chemdawg is best for evening usage.