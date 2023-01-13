Goji OG cannabis strain is an 80/20 Sativa dominant hybrid bred by Bodhi Seeds. Her plants produce beautiful bushy buds that are almost white with hints of brown. When smoked they smell of earth, black cherry and licorice. Goji OG marijuana is very easy to smoke thanks to her fruity flavor. Be careful with the dose, because her THC count can reach 26%. Goji OG cannabis is good for day and evening time medical and recreational use due to balanced effects.