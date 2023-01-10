Green Crack cannabis strain is a pure Sativa. This bud has sweet fruity/tropical/ citrus flavor, tight nugs with bright orange hairs. Green Crack cannabis strain is a pure Sativa, Nice and potent, Green Crack marijuana strain is a perfect energy picker upper, will make you bounce off the walls or provide enough energy to complete a tedious task (ie: clean your garage). Green Crack marijuana is best for morning and daytime use.