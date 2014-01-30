HONEY®
Blackberry Kush by HONEY® is a delicious tasting, heavy hitting oil with characteristic anticipated effects ranging from body high and relaxing, to sedative, and sleepy. Blackberry Kush by HONEY® is highly effective at bringing your feet back down to earth. Great for winding down. For heavy indica users, you can hit this all day long to take the edge off, but most people will tend to enjoy this one in the evenings and will find it to be quite strong and relaxing.
Blackberry Kush effects
Relaxed
55% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
44% of people report feeling happy
Sleepy
43% of people report feeling sleepy
Dry mouth
29% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
17% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
5% of people report feeling dizzy
Stress
38% of people say it helps with stress
Pain
35% of people say it helps with pain
Insomnia
33% of people say it helps with insomnia
