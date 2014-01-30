About this product

Blackberry Kush by HONEY® is a delicious tasting, heavy hitting oil with characteristic anticipated effects ranging from body high and relaxing, to sedative, and sleepy. Blackberry Kush by HONEY® is highly effective at bringing your feet back down to earth. Great for winding down. For heavy indica users, you can hit this all day long to take the edge off, but most people will tend to enjoy this one in the evenings and will find it to be quite strong and relaxing.