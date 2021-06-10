HONEY®
Jack Herer by HONEY® might be considered the “desert island pick” of many (i.e: if you could only pick one). If budget does not allow variety, Jack Herer has the best chance of giving the body what the body needs in the moment for healing. Characteristic anticipated effects range from happy and motivated, to focused and creative with a body high. If the body is tired, you will experience more relaxing and sedative effects with increased dosage. If well rested, Jack Herer by HONEY® can be an excellent mood lifter, energy booster, and focus enhancer.
Jack Herer effects
Reported by real people like you
3,357 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Happy
53% of people report feeling happy
Uplifted
50% of people report feeling uplifted
Energetic
45% of people report feeling energetic
Dry mouth
24% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
14% of people report feeling dry eyes
Paranoid
6% of people report feeling paranoid
Stress
33% of people say it helps with stress
Anxiety
27% of people say it helps with anxiety
Depression
26% of people say it helps with depression
