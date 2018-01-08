HONEY®
About this product
Sour Diesel by HONEY® is the go-to choice for a wide variety of people. A versatile oil that packs a punch, users report characteristic anticipated effects of being a powerful focus enhancer and good for occasional fatigue. But, watch out if you have a low tolerance for cannabis because Sour Diesel can be sedative. It’s one of those varieties that will give the body what it needs. If you’re tired, it will help you sleep. Effects range almost the entire scale, from happy, motivated and focused, to creative, relaxing, sedative, sleepy, heavy, and even narcotic.
Sour Diesel effects
Reported by real people like you
5,481 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Happy
56% of people report feeling happy
Uplifted
50% of people report feeling uplifted
Energetic
44% of people report feeling energetic
Dry mouth
31% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
17% of people report feeling dry eyes
Paranoid
8% of people report feeling paranoid
Stress
33% of people say it helps with stress
Depression
25% of people say it helps with depression
Anxiety
25% of people say it helps with anxiety
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!