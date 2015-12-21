About this product

Delicious Tangerine Dream by HONEY® gives you characteristic anticipated effects of a powerful relaxing body high that can help set you up for a good night’s sleep. It won’t take you there right away, however and on your journey towards sleep you may find this takes you to some far-away places. You’ll likely find that you have an easier time setting your troubles aside once the edge comes off. Tangerine Dream by HONEY® will do that for you quickly. Effects range from that strong, relaxing body high into the heavy, narcotic realms. Expect to get sedated and ultimately sleepy after feeling veritably stony. Great for meditation and yoga.