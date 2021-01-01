﻿﻿

Heat Retention Core

Outer Diameter - 20mm

Thickness - 2mm

Base - 4mm

Edge - Flat Top

90° Frosted Joint

20mm Enail Coil Recommended

Recommend Carb Cap(s) - HONEY TOPPER CARB CAP

When looking for a quartz banger that’s going to revolutionize the way you dab, look no further than the Enail Core Reactor. This beast of a banger incorporates a heat retention core, producing better vapor in the process. And with its outer diameter measuring a massive 20mm, there’s rarely a dab too big.



This banger is bringing on innovation with its thickness. Sporting a 2mm thickness in its walls and a 4mm base thickness helps with temperature regulation and the piece durability. And with a 90° frosted joint, these pieces are some of the most aesthetically pleasing bangers on the market today! It’s recommended you use them with a 20mm Enail Coil too.



The Enail Core Reactor comes in sizes 10mm, 14mm, and 18mm. And you’ll also get to choose between a male and female connector, ensuring this banger fits your favorite rig like a glove. Know the dimensions of your rig, and buy with confidence!



Looking to school dabs like you wouldn’t believe? Then you need a Glass Pencil Concentrate Tool to go with your Enail Core Reactor. This tool not only looks cool, but makes it easy to grab dabs and toss them in your banger.