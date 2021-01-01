Outer Diameter - 25mm

Thickness - 2mm

Edge - Bevel

45° Frosted Joint

Butane Torch Recommended

Compatible Pearl Size(s) - 4mm, 6mm, 8mm

Recommend Carb Cap(s) - HONEY BUBBLE CAP 25MM & HONEY HIVE BUBBLE CAP



Designed for the connoisseur, this piece is the cornerstone for bevels and bowls alike. With a fresh twist from the standard 90° joint design. The offer gets even better as the Bevel Bowl comes with both female or male joints, in addition to coming in all the most common diameter sizes ranging between 10mm and 18mm the Honey Bevel Bowl also comes in a 90° angle. As with all our products, we recommend the use of a butane torch rather than propane to guarantee being set for the long haul.