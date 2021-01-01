

Double Wall Chamber

Outer Diameter - 25mm

Thickness per wall - 2mm

90° Frosted Joint

Butane Torch Recommended

Compatible Pearl Size(s) - 4mm

Recommend Carb Cap(s) - HONEY BUBBLE CAP 25MM

The Honey Chamber is a quartz banger that’s revolutionizing the way the world dabs by going just beyond simplicity. That’s right. This banger is sporting a double wall chamber. And with each wall being 2mm thick, this piece is providing next level insulation that makes a world of difference.



The outer diameter of the Honey Chamber is a massive 25mm, allowing for some of the biggest dab slabs around. And with it being mounted on a 90° frosted joint, this thing is so aesthetically pleasing anyone who sees it will have their mouth agape in awe.



The Honey Chamber comes in 14mm or 18mm sizes, and you’ll have the option of a male or female connector. These sizes will ensure this banger will fit on your favorite dab rig. Don’t hesitate! Because at this price, these bangers are buzzing out of our inventory without hesitation!



Schooling your dab rig with an excellent tool has never been easier than with the Glass Pencil Concentrate Tool. Saying you need this dope tool is a serious understatement. Get yours now.