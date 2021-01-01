Outer Diameter - 20mm

Thickness - 3mm

Edge - Bevel

45° Frosted Joint

Butane Torch Recommended

Compatible Pearl Size(s) - 4mm, 6mm, 8mm

Recommend Carb Cap(s) - HONEY BUBBLE CAP 25MM



A long and slim makes a solid case for elegance on a piece that would look rather robust and rough with any other neck design. The kettle is a banger with a 20mm outer diameter but a bottom that nears the 25mm diameter level, allowing for less space for essence to escape and a more concentrated vacuum for absorption. Being the subject of a relatively abstract design, the kettle is suited up with a bullet proof 3mm thickness and topped off with a classy frosted joint that comes in designs of 90° and 45° angles. But if you’re looking for a 100% shatterproof design, then don’t leave without visiting our titanium banger selection.

This piece comes with both male or female joints ranging in sizes of 10mm, 14mm and 18mm. As with all our products, we recommend the use of a butane torch rather than propane to guarantee being set for the long haul.