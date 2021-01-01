About this product
Opaque White Bottom with Heat Retention Core
Outer Diameter - 25mm
Thickness - 2mm
Base Thickness - 3mm
45° Frosted Joint
Butane Torch Recommended
Compatible Pearl Size(s) - 4mm
Recommend Carb Cap(s) - HONEY HIVE CARB CAP & HONEY TOPPER CARB CAP
When you’re looking for a stunning quartz banger bringing innovation to the world of dabbing, you need the Honey & Milk Core Reactor 45° Degree! This beauty is sporting an opaque white bottom with a heat retention core, ensuring you’ll retain the heat you need to make your dab seshes legendary. And with a beastly outer diameter of 25mm, you’ll find monster slabs of concentrate fit with ease.
These bangers are 2mm thick, ensuring the utmost durability and temperature control like you wouldn’t believe. The base thickness is a monsterous 3mm as well, allowing it to withstand elevated temperatures. That 45° degree frosted joint is also out-of-this-world gorgeous too!
When you purchase your Honey & Milk Core Reactor 45° Degree, you’ll have options. You can get it in 10mm, 14mm, or 18mm. And it only comes with a male connection, so make sure it’s going to fit your rig! You’re going to love all this banger will do for your dab sessions.
And for optimal performance, add on the Honey Topper Carb Cap. Cap your carb in style with this dope cap!
About this brand
Honeybee Herb
Shop for the highest quality of smoking accessories at affordable prices from Honeybee Herb. Shop for quartz bangers, titanium dab nails, enail dab rigs, carb caps, domeless nails and more! Become a trendsetter with innovative smoking accessories. Buy Now!