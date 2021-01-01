About this product
Opaque White Base with Heat Retention Core
Outer Diameter - 25mm
Thickness - 2mm
Base - 4mm
Edge - Flat Top
90° Frosted Joint
Butane Torch Recommended
Compatible Pearl Size(s) - 4mm
Recommend Carb Cap(s) - HONEY HIVE CARB CAP & HONEY TOPPER CARB CAP
Interested in grabbing one of the hottest quartz bangers in the industry today? Then you’ll want the Honey & Milk Core Reactor! This insane piece is boasting an opaque white bottom with a heat retention core, providing a capability that’s beyond incredible. Heat retention is never a problem with this piece. And for those of you looking for supreme durability, you’ve found it with a 25mm outer diameter.
This banger is thick in all the right places too. With a thickness of 2mm and a massive base thickness of 3mm, you’ll never find this banger stressing under the heat of your torch. And the 90° frosted joint brings this entire banger together aesthetically.
And the Honey & Milk Core Reactor comes with options as well! You can get it in either 10mm, 14mm or 18mm, and you’ll be able to choose between a male and female connector. You’ll find with these options, you’ll have no trouble fitting your favorite rig as well.
Grab yourself a Hexagon Silicone SlickContainer while you’re at it! These are perfect for holding the stickiest concentrates.
About this brand
Honeybee Herb
Shop for the highest quality of smoking accessories at affordable prices from Honeybee Herb. Shop for quartz bangers, titanium dab nails, enail dab rigs, carb caps, domeless nails and more! Become a trendsetter with innovative smoking accessories. Buy Now!