Outer Diameter - 25mm

Thickness - 3mm

Edge - Flat Top

90° Frosted Joint

Butane Torch Recommended

Compatible Pearl Size(s) - 4mm, 6mm, 8mm

Recommend Carb Cap(s) - HONEY HIVE CARB CAP & HONEY TOPPER CARB CAP



The flat bottom Honey Mug gives room for a balanced and smooth dab by allowing for temperature to rise evenly through the bottom surface of this classy looking banger. The outer diameter of this piece sits at a standard 25mm that allows for easy dabber access and holds a 3mm thickness that serves as a precautionary measure against clumsy users. This unit comes in both 90° and 45° angles with a classy frosted joint to top it off.

This piece comes with both male or female joints ranging in sizes of 10mm, 14mm and 18mm. As with all our products, we recommend the use of a butane torch rather than propane to guarantee being set for the long haul.