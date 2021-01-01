About this product
Outer Diameter - 25mm
Thickness - 3mm
Edge - Flat Top
90° Frosted Joint
Butane Torch Recommended
Compatible Pearl Size(s) - 4mm, 6mm, 8mm
Recommend Carb Cap(s) - HONEY HIVE CARB CAP & HONEY TOPPER CARB CAP
The flat bottom Honey Mug gives room for a balanced and smooth dab by allowing for temperature to rise evenly through the bottom surface of this classy looking banger. The outer diameter of this piece sits at a standard 25mm that allows for easy dabber access and holds a 3mm thickness that serves as a precautionary measure against clumsy users. This unit comes in both 90° and 45° angles with a classy frosted joint to top it off.
This piece comes with both male or female joints ranging in sizes of 10mm, 14mm and 18mm. As with all our products, we recommend the use of a butane torch rather than propane to guarantee being set for the long haul.
About this brand
Honeybee Herb
Shop for the highest quality of smoking accessories at affordable prices from Honeybee Herb. Shop for quartz bangers, titanium dab nails, enail dab rigs, carb caps, domeless nails and more! Become a trendsetter with innovative smoking accessories. Buy Now!