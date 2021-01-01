About this product
Quartz Honeycomb Insert & Bubble Cap
Outer Diameter - 25mm
Thickness - 2mm
Edge - Flat Top
90° Frosted Or Clear Joint
Butane Torch Recommended
Alright, we were tempted to just leave this description blank because beauty is best left to admire without commentary. But doing this would be neglecting ourselves to boast a little bit on one of the most appealing looking bangers on the list. This beauty is called the Honey Recycler and it serves its name right.
Also referred to as a terp recycler or diamond loop, this piece is more an engineers gadget than it is a dabbing device. This banger is composed of 3 different parts, the banger or loop, the quartz honeycomb inserts or knot and the bubble cap. The concentrate will be dropped onto the insert which will in turn heat and distribute the substance evenly. The product will then be deposited into the loop, not allowing for a single drop of wastage. For the third and final step, the bubble cap will retain vapor until you are ready to dab away once again.
About this brand
Honeybee Herb
Shop for the highest quality of smoking accessories at affordable prices from Honeybee Herb. Shop for quartz bangers, titanium dab nails, enail dab rigs, carb caps, domeless nails and more! Become a trendsetter with innovative smoking accessories. Buy Now!