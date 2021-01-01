"The Honeysuckle Bubble is one of the newest enhanced Terp Slurper desgins in our arsenal. It features many of the same functional concepts of the traditional Honeysuckle, but adds a bubble base that allows to the dab pearls to soar and soak up your contcentrate.



This banger comes in both the designs of 45 degrees and 90 degrees. They are also available in 14mm and 18mm in size. You can easily choose between the male and the female connector. It is recommended to use the butane torch with all our equipment rather than propane to guarantee being set for the long haul.

