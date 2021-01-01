"We are bringing the best equipment in the dabbing game with a serious thick banger. With an outer diameter of 25mm, it is obvious that you are going to have monster dabs as it has a thickness of 2mm that ensures that the quality of the glass is going to withstand the heat.



There is also a massive 4mm base thickness and thus the durability goes beyond what any dabber is not going to expect. This comes in the sizes of 10mm,14mm, and 18mm. You will also be able to choose from the male and female connectors and it will fit your rig without any issue. This is a thick piece as it is recommended to use the butane torch with all our equipment rather than propane to guarantee being set for the long haul.

"