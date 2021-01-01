"

The Honeysuckle XL is cutting edge when it comes to terp sluper desings. An enhanced version of our Honeysuckle Bevel you can stand out from the pack with slurp melt shots.



This banger comes in both the designs of the 45 degrees and the 90-degree angle. This can be a show centerpiece of the living room and will increase more elegance to it. With all our products we are recommending the use of a butane torch rather than propane to guarantee being set for the long haul.

"