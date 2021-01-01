

Outer Diameter - 20mm

Thickness - 4mm

Edge - Flat Top

45° Frosted Joint

Butane Torch Recommended

Compatible Pearl Size(s) - 4mm

Recommend Carb Cap(s) - HONEY TOPPER CARB CAP

Dropping some genuine craziness on the dab business is the Original 45° Degree quartz banger. Fashioned from high-quality quartz, this male quartz banger is welcoming on some powerful dab encounters with amazing capabilities. With an external breadth of 20mm, there's apparently no piece too enormous for this banger.



The thickness is past unbelievable on the Original 45° Degree, bringing an amazing 4mm thick plan that permits it to heat to the ideal dabbing temperature. Also, with a 45° iced joint fused on this awful kid, the style takes it to a higher level.



This male quartz banger will give you alternatives as well. For the size, you'll pick between 10mm, 14mm, and 18mm. Furthermore, you'll likewise pick between a male and female connection, guaranteeing the best rig will work with your Original 45° Degree. Try not to spare a moment. Get yours today to further develop your dab seshes.