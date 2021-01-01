About this product
Outer Diameter - 20mm
Thickness - 4mm
Edge - Flat Top
45° Frosted Joint
Butane Torch Recommended
Compatible Pearl Size(s) - 4mm
Recommend Carb Cap(s) - HONEY TOPPER CARB CAP
Dropping some genuine craziness on the dab business is the Original 45° Degree quartz banger. Fashioned from high-quality quartz, this male quartz banger is welcoming on some powerful dab encounters with amazing capabilities. With an external breadth of 20mm, there's apparently no piece too enormous for this banger.
The thickness is past unbelievable on the Original 45° Degree, bringing an amazing 4mm thick plan that permits it to heat to the ideal dabbing temperature. Also, with a 45° iced joint fused on this awful kid, the style takes it to a higher level.
This male quartz banger will give you alternatives as well. For the size, you'll pick between 10mm, 14mm, and 18mm. Furthermore, you'll likewise pick between a male and female connection, guaranteeing the best rig will work with your Original 45° Degree. Try not to spare a moment. Get yours today to further develop your dab seshes.
About this brand
Honeybee Herb
Shop for the highest quality of smoking accessories at affordable prices from Honeybee Herb. Shop for quartz bangers, titanium dab nails, enail dab rigs, carb caps, domeless nails and more! Become a trendsetter with innovative smoking accessories. Buy Now!