Outer Diameter - 25mm

Thickness - 3mm

Edge - Bevel

45° Frosted Joint

Butane Torch Recommended

Compatible Pearl Size(s) - 4mm, 6mm, 8mm

Recommend Carb Cap(s) - HONEY BUBBLE CAP 25MM & HONEY HIVE BUBBLE CAP



Back to basics usually means pulling out the rolling paper, but in this case it’s all about quartz. The original style Honeybee Herb Bevel brings a hint of class to your rig with a 25 mm outer diameter and a 3mm thickness that gives additional protection against falls. Not to mention the option of a classy frosted joint finish.

This unit comes in designs of 90° and 45° angles, with male or female joints ranging in sizes of 10mm, 14mm and 18mm. As with all our products, we recommend the use of a butane torch rather than propane to guarantee being set for the long haul.