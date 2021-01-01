Two pack of replacement quartz dishes for Hybrid

If you’re looking at the Quartz Dishes For Hybrid, you’re likely looking for some durable dishes that are going to last. Rest assured that these are the pieces you need to keep your dab seshes going regardless of what happens to your original quartz dish. Whether you’ve broken your original quartz dish or think there’s a chance you might break yours in the future, these Quartz Dishes For Hybrid are going to perform just as they should and be ready for you to use on-hand.



This is a 2-pack of quality quartz dishes. You’ll choose between a 22.5mm or 25mm size for your dishes. And regardless of the size you choose, know you’re getting quality quartz dishes sporting some serious durability. All in all, there’s no better option on the market than these awesome quartz dishes. So if you’re considering purchasing these spare hybrid quartz dishes, add them to your cart right now without second-guessing your decision!



