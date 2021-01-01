About this product
"The quartz carving spinner cap is compatible with 25mm or smaller bangers. This is the latest technology in the spinner caps. This is going to spin the banger beads very easily. It also features polished quartz with an additional quartz handle and a deeply carved spiral.
This equipment has been designed and made from FDA-grade premium quartz crystal, they partner perfectly with any thermal nail to deliver maximum heat retention and temperature consistency for dab sessions like no other.
So now do not leave your dabs out in the cold and fight the good fight for better hits with a Quartz Thermal Carb Cap from Honeybee Herb.
About this brand
Honeybee Herb
Shop for the highest quality of smoking accessories at affordable prices from Honeybee Herb. Shop for quartz bangers, titanium dab nails, enail dab rigs, carb caps, domeless nails and more! Become a trendsetter with innovative smoking accessories. Buy Now!