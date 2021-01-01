Universal 6-in-1 Connection



Grade 2 Titanium

Built in Carb Cap

Compatible with Male & Female Joints

Fits 10mm, 14mm, 18mm Joints

Butane Torch Recommended

For those of you searching for a hard-hitting nail that will benefit as much as possible from your concentrate, look no farther than the Titanium 6-in-1 Carb Cap Nail. Draw out the best in your dabs, considering monstrous dabs like no other! This nail is best for your dab rig.



With the Titanium 6-in-1 Carb Cap Nail, you're getting an implicit carb caps that welcomes genuine convenience. Maybe then having a carb cap separate from your nail, guarantees you'll never make them lie around — holding on to get lost! These are likewise viable with both male and female joints, and they are available in 10mm, 14mm, and 18mm joints.



Furthermore, in case you're searching for a quartz banger to slap dabs on this nail, make a point to add the Quartz Concentrate Tool to your cart! This is by a wide margin one of the most delightful quartz tools the business has to bring to the table, and it combines well with the Titanium 6-in-1 Carb Cap Nail!