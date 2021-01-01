Universal 6-in-1 Connection



Grade 2 Titanium

Fits 10mm, 14mm, 18mm Joints

Compatible with Male & Female Joints

Compatible with Most 25mm Carb Caps

Butane Torch Recommended

Recommend Carb Cap(s) - Titanium Bent Pencil with Carb Cap , Titanium Pencil with Carb Cap & Titanium Sword Carb Cap

Behold the Titanium 6-in-1 Skillet, bringing forth a universal 6-in-1 connection that’s working harder than most to provide dabbers with some of the sweetest hits known to the world of dabbing! These are beyond impressive in relation to their aesthetic, incorporating a unique design that draws eyes from all corners of the room. And while these bangers are gorgeous, the performance of these things is truly the main attraction.



Crafted out of some of the best Grade 2 Titanium this planet has to offer, the Titanium 6-in-1 features serious durability. It’s capable of fitting 10mm, 14mm, and 18mm joints, and it’s also compatible with male and female joints. And with it fitting the majority of 25mm carb caps in this industry, it’s one of the most versatile nails we have to offer!



For those looking for a quartz tool to go with their Titanium 6-in-1 Skillet, make sure to add the Quartz Concentrate Tool to your cart! This is by far one of our favorites, and it’s going to revolutionize the way you distribute your concentrate to your nail!